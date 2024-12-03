Kevin De Bruyne: Pep Guardiola 'desperate' for Man City midfielder to return to form amid injury struggles

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "desperate" for Kevin De Bruyne to return to his best form amid his injury struggles, but warns the midfielder may not be able to.

The Belgium international has struggled with a hamstring in recent seasons and has seen his minutes managed this term, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Super Sunday.

Guardiola did confirm that De Bruyne is close to starting ahead of Wednesday evening's game against Nottingham Forest, where Man City will look to end a run of seven games without victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Man City boss Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne is desperate to help his side get back in this season's title race.

And the manager stressed how much he would like De Bruyne back in regular action, saying: "Do you think I would not like to play Kevin?... But he was injured for five months, and then two months, and he's 34 years old.

"It needs time to help him return to his best. Last season, it happened step-by-step to do it and try and feel better and I'm desperate to have his best.

"I would love to have Kevin of his prime at the age of 25 or 26 and he would love it. But he does not have that anymore and he's had important injuries in the past, long ones. He needs to be physically fit for his space and energy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Man City

"But you think I am complaining for that, it is natural because in 10 or 11 seasons, he had played a lot of games. He is desperate to help us and give us a glimpse of the brilliance he can have.

"But himself, he will not solve our problems. Erling [Haaland] will not solve our problems. We always attack and defend together.

"We want the best players back and hopefully step-by-step, he can have minutes and come back and the results will help us and give us the best of him."

Man City are currently fifth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool. Injuries to a number of players have played their part, and Guardiola is sure that with a full squad, his team would once again top the league.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side have to put their recent form behind them and focus on their next game against Nottingham Forest

"With all the squad this season, we would be close to the levels we reached over the last seasons," he added.

"I'm desperate for the five goals and assists from Phil [Foden], Kevin or Jeremy [Doku], maybe a little less from Jack [Grealish], Savinho or [Ilkay] Gundogan. Just five goals and assists from these four or five players and we would be top of the league. But what happened is they are not here, they were injured.

"This is the bigger problem I think I have. We never know what is going to happen but my feeling is we will be a good team but we have to find solutions with these absences. I have to prove myself and find a way with the problems we have to be clear in our heads and try to win games."

Neville: De Bruyne absence bizarre

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

After Sunday's defeat at Anfield, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville addressed De Bruyne's injury situation, and believes there is more to the story behind the scenes.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, he said: "The Kevin De Bruyne thing is unusual, bizarre, strange.

"Why is probably the best player that the Premier League has had in the last 10 years, why is he not out there? We know he's had injuries, but why is he not out there, because he's a leader, he's got authority, he's got confidence, he's got brilliance.

"So something's going on, something's definitely going on in the dressing room. There's something happening."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville gave his thoughts on Manchester City's decline after they lost a fourth Premier League game in a row

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher added: "Something is going on with De Bruyne. For me, he has been the best player in the league for the last five seasons. He isn't starting games and doesn't come on at half-time today.

"I am not trying to cause more trouble for Manchester City but something isn't right between those two [Guardiola and De Bruyne]. It is sad because we are talking about one of the greatest managers, and greatest players in the Premier League.

"His contract is up this summer and I know he has had a few problems but something isn't right if he isn't in the team when he is fit."

How did Manchester City allow this group of players to grow old without replacements ready?

It is poor squad-building that has cost Pep Guardiola as the Premier League champions see their hopes of defending their title unravel, argues Adam Bate...