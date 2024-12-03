Kevin De Bruyne: Pep Guardiola 'desperate' for Man City midfielder to return to form amid injury struggles
Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with hamstring issues over the last few seasons; the midfielder came on as a late substitute in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool; Pep Guardiola confirmed he is close to starting against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday
Tuesday 3 December 2024 15:43, UK
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "desperate" for Kevin De Bruyne to return to his best form amid his injury struggles, but warns the midfielder may not be able to.
The Belgium international has struggled with a hamstring in recent seasons and has seen his minutes managed this term, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Super Sunday.
Guardiola did confirm that De Bruyne is close to starting ahead of Wednesday evening's game against Nottingham Forest, where Man City will look to end a run of seven games without victory.
And the manager stressed how much he would like De Bruyne back in regular action, saying: "Do you think I would not like to play Kevin?... But he was injured for five months, and then two months, and he's 34 years old.
"It needs time to help him return to his best. Last season, it happened step-by-step to do it and try and feel better and I'm desperate to have his best.
"I would love to have Kevin of his prime at the age of 25 or 26 and he would love it. But he does not have that anymore and he's had important injuries in the past, long ones. He needs to be physically fit for his space and energy.
"But you think I am complaining for that, it is natural because in 10 or 11 seasons, he had played a lot of games. He is desperate to help us and give us a glimpse of the brilliance he can have.
"But himself, he will not solve our problems. Erling [Haaland] will not solve our problems. We always attack and defend together.
"We want the best players back and hopefully step-by-step, he can have minutes and come back and the results will help us and give us the best of him."
Man City are currently fifth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool. Injuries to a number of players have played their part, and Guardiola is sure that with a full squad, his team would once again top the league.
"With all the squad this season, we would be close to the levels we reached over the last seasons," he added.
"I'm desperate for the five goals and assists from Phil [Foden], Kevin or Jeremy [Doku], maybe a little less from Jack [Grealish], Savinho or [Ilkay] Gundogan. Just five goals and assists from these four or five players and we would be top of the league. But what happened is they are not here, they were injured.
"This is the bigger problem I think I have. We never know what is going to happen but my feeling is we will be a good team but we have to find solutions with these absences. I have to prove myself and find a way with the problems we have to be clear in our heads and try to win games."
Neville: De Bruyne absence bizarre
After Sunday's defeat at Anfield, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville addressed De Bruyne's injury situation, and believes there is more to the story behind the scenes.
Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, he said: "The Kevin De Bruyne thing is unusual, bizarre, strange.
"Why is probably the best player that the Premier League has had in the last 10 years, why is he not out there? We know he's had injuries, but why is he not out there, because he's a leader, he's got authority, he's got confidence, he's got brilliance.
"So something's going on, something's definitely going on in the dressing room. There's something happening."
Fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher added: "Something is going on with De Bruyne. For me, he has been the best player in the league for the last five seasons. He isn't starting games and doesn't come on at half-time today.
"I am not trying to cause more trouble for Manchester City but something isn't right between those two [Guardiola and De Bruyne]. It is sad because we are talking about one of the greatest managers, and greatest players in the Premier League.
"His contract is up this summer and I know he has had a few problems but something isn't right if he isn't in the team when he is fit."
Man City paying price for poor recruitment
How did Manchester City allow this group of players to grow old without replacements ready?
It is poor squad-building that has cost Pep Guardiola as the Premier League champions see their hopes of defending their title unravel, argues Adam Bate...