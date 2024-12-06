Jack Grealish: How Man City's £100m man has gone one year without a goal for the club

Jack Grealish's last goal for Manchester City was in December 2023. Since then the former £100m man has played over 1,547 minutes of football without finding the net.

The last time Grealish peeled off in jubilation to celebrate a goal of his own was during a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Etihad on December 16th 2023.

Centre stage in the last three City Premier League title parades, the former Aston Villa talisman's best spell in a sky blue shirt came during his second season at the club, playing a key role in City's treble campaign.

Making a total of 50 appearances in 2022/23, Grealish marked his contribution to the treble by starring in both victories against title rivals Arsenal as his side finished five points ahead of the Gunners.

In Europe, he played every game in the knockout stage, including routs against RB Leipzig and Real Madrid over two-legged ties before playing every minute of the final. Grealish also started the first-ever Manchester Derby FA Cup final where City were also triumphant.

So how did he find himself in a barren spell?

Injuries upsetting rhythm

Injuries have cost Grealish a consistent run in Pep Guardiola's side. During the 2023/24 campaign, he missed 15 games due to injury. Separate cases of a groin and hamstring injury ensured he was sidelined for 59 days last season.

As a result of constant problems, Grealish struggled to find any real rhythm at the Etihad last season. Only featuring in three consecutive league games twice, an inconsistent spell of fitness meant that even when he played, the maverick who once captivated Premier League fans was a shell of his former self.

This season, despite making 10 league appearances, Grealish has only completed one 90 minutes as City ended their winless run in a comprehensive display at the Etihad with a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Were goals ever the main part of his game?

A free role in a number 10 under Dean Smith is how City were lured into shelling out a record fee for a British player. Grealish's ability to carry the ball not only dragged his side up the pitch to create issues for the opposition but also drove his boyhood club to safety. Grealish was the big fish in a Villa side that didn't hold the promise it does today.

However, despite his consistent displays, and awe-inspiring moments in claret and blue, Grealish's career high for Premier League goals was eight. His final season saw him find the net six times but included three months out with a shin injury.

His total in the Premier League is 26 in 180 games meaning he averages 0.14 goals per match games in the English top flight. Even at his very best, goals have never been the main focus of Grealish's game.

Hope in a new role?

Despite underwhelming at club level, Grealish has remained in the international frame. Omitted from Gareth Southgate's final Euro 2024 squad, Grealish found favour with former interim boss Lee Carsley scoring twice in three games.

His caps under Carsley saw him take up a different role than he had been doing for his club previously. In a free-roaming central role, reminiscent of his latter days at Villa, Grealish showed shades of what he used to be.

The goals while significant, supplemented overall performances in both games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

So much so, when tasked by Guardiola to carry out a similar role as City aimed to end a run of seven games without a win, he looked just as bright.

"Our football is always built from the midfield," Guardiola said following the victory against Forest.

"They make our tempo and the way we have to play - we controlled the game, and Jack gave us that pace. When it came to accelerating and controlling, he did it really well. I'm so happy for him.

"I know his quality. He has the attributes to play holding midfield. He can keep the ball, break the lines and he has composure."

It feels as though Grealish's career has been on standby for some time but in a tweaked role, the signs look positive.