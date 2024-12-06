 Skip to content

Jose Mourinho hits back at Pep Guardiola: 'I won my Premier League trophies fairly'

Jose Mourinho responds to Man City boss Pep Guardiola's comments over the number of Premier League titles they have won; Mourinho referred to the 115 charges City face: "I won fairly and cleanly... I don't want to win by dealing with 150 court cases"; City deny all charges against them

Friday 6 December 2024 13:50, UK

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola
Image: Jose Mourinho (left) has taken aim at Pep Guardiola over his Premier League title success at Manchester City

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Pep Guardiola's comments that he has twice as many Premier League titles as the Portuguese boss by claiming his were "won fairly and cleanly".

Guardiola, whose team lost 2-0 at Liverpool last Sunday, held up six fingers to home fans to indicate the number of Premier League titles he won in response to chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning".

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles at Chelsea, had similarly held up three fingers to opposing fans during an underwhelming league campaign at Manchester United, before being sacked in December 2018 after a loss to Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola compares the number of Premier League titles he was won compared to Jose Mourinho

Guardiola was asked at a press conference whether he could face a fate similar to Mourinho.

"I hope not in my case... he won three, I won six.. but we are the same like that," Guardiola answered.

In his response to the Spaniard, Mourinho alluded to City's 115 charges over alleged violations of the Premier League's financial rules ranging from 2009 to 2018, which the club has always denied.

Guardiola reminded the Liverpool fans how many PL titles he'd won but was it as good as when Mourinho lost his cool following Man Utd's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in 2018?

"Guardiola said something about me... he won six trophies and I won three, but I won fairly and cleanly," Turkish outlet Hurriyet quoted Mourinho as saying on Friday, ahead of his team Fenerbahce's clash with Besiktas.

"If I lost, I want to congratulate my opponent because he was better than me. I don't want to win by dealing with 150 court cases."

City did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment about Mourinho's statement.

Mourinho has taken shots at City before, saying he was hoping he could add a fourth Premier League medal to his cabinet if City are stripped of their titles and United, who finished second in 2017/18, are awarded the Premier League trophy.

