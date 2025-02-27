Man City: LaLiga files complaint to EU Commission alleging Premier League champions have breached EU Competition Law

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Spanish league has filed a legal complaint to the EU Commission alleging that Man City have breached EU Competition Law; Tebas said the complaint was filed in 2023 and is linked to the Foreign Subsidies Regulation; Man City strongly refute the allegations

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says the Spanish league has filed a legal complaint to the EU Commission, alleging that Manchester City have breached EU Competition Law.

Tebas said the complaint was filed in 2023 and is linked to the Foreign Subsidies Regulation.

The regulation concerns foreign subsidies granted by non-EU states to companies engaged in economic activities within the internal market.

LaLiga filed a complaint on the grounds that Man City has received foreign subsidies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing the club to enhance its competitive position and cause significant distortions across various national and EU markets.

Tebas said: "All they do is they think about how they can avoid the rules and regulations.

"We have reported this to the European Union with facts and figures. Why? Because it's an English team that is not part of the EU but they have commercial activities in Europe.

"It's really important that all clubs are subject to transparency rules and governance and real competition in the financial and sporting side of their business."

LaLiga states that the club receives resources under non-market conditions that disrupt several closely related markets, which enable the club to sign top-tier players and coaches far beyond what would be feasible under normal market conditions and to secure sponsorship revenues at levels that do not align with fair market value.

LaLiga says this improves Man City's performance on the pitch, while restricting its rival's capacity.

It is understood meetings have been held, but LaLiga is awaiting a decision and/or further progress from the European Commission.

Man City say Tebas has a long history of attacking the club and refused to comment.

But they strongly refute the allegations and pointed to their accounts as proof of no wrongdoing which are a matter of public record.

Sky Sports News has contacted the EU Commission for comment.

LaLiga's legal complaint is separate and unrelated to the 115 charges Man City are facing over alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. Man City denied all of the charges.