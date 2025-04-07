Jack Grealish came on as a 74th minute substitute in the goalless draw between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford

Jack Grealish: Man charged after alleged assault on midfielder at end of Manchester derby

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting Jack Grealish at the end of Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

The Manchester City midfielder was walking off the pitch towards the players' tunnel when the alleged incident occurred, according to the Daily Mail, prompting a police investigation.

Both Manchester clubs declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency, citing the live investigation, although it is understood United are cooperating with police inquiries.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police on Monday said: "Alfie Holt of Haven Drive, Droyslden, has been charged with assault. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court in July.

"This charge relates to an incident which took place at Old Trafford yesterday."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Sunday's Manchester derby

Grealish came on in the 74th minute of the goalless draw at United as City missed the chance to return to the top four.

His fellow midfielder Phil Foden was the subject of vulgar crowd chants about his mother during the first half, which drew a strong rebuke from City boss Pep Guardiola at the end of the contest.

"The chants to him? Lack of class. But it's not United, it's the people," Guardiola said.

"We are so exposed, the people who are now on the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players, especially.

"Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people, involving the mum from Phil, being involved in that.

"It's a lack of integrity, class - and they should be ashamed. But it's what it is, it's happening everywhere I would say, not just in UK, everywhere."