Man City charges: Premier League chief Richard Masters quizzed on outcome as wait continues

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has been quizzed on the outcome of more than 100 charges against Manchester City relating to financial fair play as the wait continues on a verdict.

Masters was asked when any updates may be announced as he attended the Premier League's Summer Series in the USA, but had little update to offer.

He told NBC: "You can ask but our rules are very clear, it's a confidential process so I can't give any information on our timing or anything like that. I can't add anything on that."

The Independent has reported club executives and senior football figures believe the case, in which City have been charged with breaking financial fair play rules over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2017, could go on until at least October before the initial outcome.

City have also been charged with failing to co-operate with Premier League investigations into their finances. The club deny all charges against them.

When the Premier League charged City in 2023, its press release detailed alleged rules breaches that added up to 115 in number, but it is believed that the actual number is 130.

During the period in question, Man City, who have denied all the charges against them, won the Premier League three times.

A hearing took place from September 16 to December 6, 2024 with any outcomes yet to be announced. It was always thought any conclusions would take several months because of the volume of charges and the amount of information to be reviewed.

What are the possible punishments?

If the commission rules against City, it can punish them in any way it sees fit.

According to Premier League rules, the sanction could be a points deduction, a fine or even expulsion from the Premier League.

Anything is possible because the Premier League does not have set sanctions for financial rule breaches. Clubs decided not to have them because there were fears clubs would break the rules and take the punishment if they knew what that punishment was going to be.

What punishments can the independent commission impose on a club? Suspend a club from playing league matches

Points deductions

Recommend to the board that league matches be replayed

Recommend to the board that the league expels the respondent club

Order compensation

Cancel or refuse registration of players

Conditional punishment

Order the club to pay costs

Make such other order as it thinks fit

In February 2025 Richard Masters said the Premier League was looking at having a 'sanctions grid' - setting out agreed sanctions for different rules breaches - but that is not yet in place.

Everton were deducted six and then two points last season for PSR breaches, while Nottingham Forest were deducted four points last season.

Further back, Luton Town - when in the EFL - were deducted 30 points in 2008/09 - 10 for illegal payments to agents and 20 for exiting administration without the required insolvency procedure of a Company Voluntary Arrangement.

More recently in 2021/22, Derby County, also in the EFL, were deducted 21 points - 12 for administration and nine for financial irregularities.