Man City transfer news: Gianluigi Donnarumma close to agreeing deal as Ederson ready for exit

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The club are increasingly confident of agreeing terms with the player, with the framework of a deal between the clubs agreed in principle.

There is still work to do, however, and anything can happen on Deadline Day.

In turn, Fenerbahce are getting closer to agreeing a deal to sign Ederson.

Man City will only sanction an exit for Ederson if they sign Donnarumma as his replacement before Monday's 7pm deadline.

Ederson joined Man City in the summer of 2017 for £35m from Portuguese club Benfica.

He has made 372 appearances, keeping 168 clean sheets.

'Not a Guardiola goalkeeper'

French football expert Julien Laurens:

Only Manchester City have been talking to PSG to see what's possible.

Is he the right fit for Manchester City? The answer is: 100 per cent, he isn't.

On saves, him and Thibaut Courtois, there are no goalkeepers better, maybe that is enough for Guardiola to say he wants him.

But to play for Guardiola you have to be good with your feet. If you're not good with the ball at your feet, you are not a Guardiola goalkeeper.

His distribution is not good enough for a Guardiola team. And his other weakness is he does not come for the ball in the air, he doesn't like coming for crosses and corners.

If there is one league in the world where you have to be brave like that, it's the Premier League. I cannot see how Guardiola thinks 'this is the perfect guy for me'.

'Donnarumma leaving PSG with best wishes'

Image: Donnarumma set to leave PSG with club's 'best wishes'

Latest from Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol:

PSG are sticking to their word to make sure Donnarumma gets the move he wants to leave the club in a respectful way - even though they were unable to agree a new contract with him.

He is leaving with the best wishes of everyone at PSG and he recently had an emotional goodbye meeting with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Manchester City is the best option for him and it has just been a matter of negotiating a deal and waiting for Ederson's future to be resolved.

Donnarumma's departure will mark the end of the so-called Galactico era. PSG now have a policy of signing younger players on lower base wages.

Donnarumma, like Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio, arrived at PSG as free agents.

PSG are making profit on all three this summer.

Neville: Man City's defence will give teams chances

Gary Neville, speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, says Man City's backline gives up too many chances and is putting pressure on their attackers.

"I didn't think James Trafford was the problem today," he said, reflecting on City's 2-1 loss at Brighton on Super Sunday.

"I thought he looked a little bit startled against Tottenham. In fact he made a world-class save [at Brighton].

"When City were 1-0 up two or three years ago you could almost write the game off. They keep the ball, pop it around, suffocate teams with possession and eventually the team would have to do something and they would either see out a 1-0 win or they'd go and win two and three.

"That's not this Manchester City now because that's not a clean sheet back four anymore and it's giving teams a chance it's giving teams encouragement which means it puts pressure on the midfield and the forwards to score two and three."

