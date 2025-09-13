Erling Haaland: Man City "not the same team" after entering new phase under Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland has admitted that Manchester City are not the "same team anymore" and they must "adapt a little" as they enter a new phase under Pep Guardiola.

Five key players from City's treble-winning side - Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, Ederson and Manuel Akanji - left in the summer and took with them the experience of winning a combined 25 Premier League titles.

In their place arrived new faces such as Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, James Trafford and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Also gone from Pep's backroom staff are three important assistant coaches in Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens, replaced by Jurgen Klopp's former assistant manager Pep Lijnders and ex-City defender Kolo Toure.

All this has meant that Haaland, who is in his fourth season at the Etihad, knows he must step up.

"A lot of important people left so new people have to come in and make a difference and people that have been here for years like me have to take more responsibility," says Haaland in an exclusive interview ahead of Sunday's Manchester Derby - live on Sky Sports.

"I have to guide the team, I have to help the new ones to come in as quick as possible, because it's not easy to come into a new country and perform straight away.

"We need to help each other. We need to understand that the past is the past and we're not the same team anymore. We have to use it in a positive way. We have other qualities now and we have to adapt.

"In the end, the most important thing is we have to win games."

City will be hoping to get back to winning ways after back-to-back Premier League defeats to Tottenham and Brighton. But questions remain over what this new iteration of City can offer.

Pressed on the difference between this remodelled City side and teams of old, Haaland says: "We played a way that we won everything, which was amazing, and now I think football is changing.

"You saw PSG and Liverpool last year just absolutely running over people and you have to adapt. You have to, of course, stick to your principles, but you have to adapt a little bit with the people you play with."

City have won five of their last eight Premier League matches against Man Utd, but failed to win either game last season for the first time since 2020-21 - in fact, United have inflicted 25 per cent of Guardiola's total home league defeats as City boss. Haaland knows that record needs improving.

"What's sure is City has to win things," he continues. "We have to win games and we have to fight for titles. That's what we have to do."

As for pressure on himself, the Norwegian tends to take things in his stride. But that is not to say he never experiences nervous energy, especially ahead of big derby matches.

"Of course, I have to perform, I'm a performer. People expect a lot of things from me, so I have to use it in a positive way. It's not easy losing a lot of games, you know, having the pressure on you.

"It's a lot on me, I get it, I totally agree that's how it should be. Again, it's about finding positive things. It's about trying to turn it around and helping the team to achieve things - that's why I'm here."

United head into Super Sunday's crunch match above City in the table for the first time in five years.

And while vast amounts of attention might well be on the opposite ends of the pitch - new goalkeeping recruits Donnarumma and Man Utd's Senne Lammens are in line for Premier League debuts - Haaland wants to be sure he does his job with clarity.

"We have to perform. Say what you want, but we have to win games in the end. That's what we get paid for. I try to do everything I can and I try to help the team as much as possible.

"No matter how the situation is, if you win every single game or lose every single game, you still have to try to be free in your mind. It's something I still have with me now."

