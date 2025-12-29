Antoine Semenyo transfer news: Bournemouth forward's representatives due in Manchester to finalise contract terms

Antoine Semenyo's representatives are due in Manchester to finalise contract terms as Manchester City open talks with Bournemouth over his £65m release clause.

Discussions are expected to progress this week as City look to conclude the signing of the 25-year-old winger when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Semenyo's representatives are also expected to agree personal terms on a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

City are the only club to have contacted Bournemouth so far about the release clause, which is believed to be active from January 1 to January 10.

This is despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea before Christmas.

Chelsea opted not to pursue things any further after making an inquiry, with Spurs also moving on to other targets.

Sky Sports News understands City want to keep Savinho and Omar Marmoush even if they sign Semenyo.

There have been widespread reports casting doubt on their futures amid City's pursuit of the Bournemouth winger.

Oscar Bobb, who is currently nursing an injury and missed the trip to Nottingham Forest, is attracting interest from other clubs, however.

Elsewhere, the search for Semenyo's replacement at Bournemouth is now ramping up. Sky Sports News understands the Cherries have joined Crystal Palace in holding an interest in Tottenham's Brennan Johnson.

However, it is unclear whether Spurs would be willing to sell Johnson or if he can leave on a temporary deal in January.

When asked about the future of Johnson at the club, Spurs boss Thomas Frank said: "I think Brennan is very important for us.

"Maybe he didn't get many minutes, but unfortunately, I can only play 11 players. He's still started quite a few games. I think Brennan is an important player for us."

Image: Antoine Semenyo's heat maps and minutes played by position in the Premier League since the start of last season

Will Man City target any other deals in January?

Pep Guardiola has ruled out back-up goalkeeper James Trafford leaving in January despite the England international becoming unsettled over his role with Gianluigi Donnarumma the clear first-choice, but City are open to Stefan Ortega leaving.

Long-term, City are also looking at central midfield cover for Tijjani Reijnders, with Mateo Kovacic injured and Bernardo Silva out of contract in the summer.

Right-back was an area City looked at in the summer but the impressive performances of Matheus Nunes in that position have knocked that down the priority list. Tino Livramento has been a long-term target, but Newcastle have no plans to let him go.

City are one of the clubs with an interest in signing Marc Guehi on a free transfer next summer, with John Stones in the final year of his contract plus Nathan Ake soon turning 31.

Why do Man City want Semenyo?

Analysis by Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

For all of Antoine Semenyo's top-level suitors he would prove an alluring purchase: An oven-ready, two-footed player proven in the Premier League, about to enter his prime years and available for what is, in this day and age, a cut-price fee.

What he offers Man City specifically is the answer to the growing problem of an over-reliance on Erling Haaland's goals.

Since the start of last season, Haaland has contributed a higher percentage of goals for his club than any other player in the Premier League. There are worse problems to have while he continues to score for fun. But what about a drop off in form, an injury or a suspension?

When fit, Haaland is not being unseated or about to welcome a strike partner, so if Pep Guardiola is to ease the load it will have to come from elsewhere.

There are few better solutions on current form than Semenyo, the Premier League's joint-third top scorer.

City already have wingers to fit the more direct style they have adopted in Jeremy Doku and Savinho, but neither has anywhere near the end product of the Bournemouth man.

Of City's players only Haaland has more goal involvements than Semenyo this season, whose underlying numbers are equally impressive.

In open play, he is finishing off a higher percentage of his chances than the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jarrod Bowen.

Without the ball, he is also clearly capable of fulfilling Guardiola's high demands. No forward has tracked back or made more recoveries than Semenyo this season, according to Opta.

Of course, Semenyo's minutes will be limited given the wealth of attacking talent in Man City's squad already, and Rayan Cherki in particular firing in recent weeks. But there is no doubt he has the quality to make a significant contribution to it on either wing.

Semenyo an option - not guaranteed starter

Image: Semenyo is an out and out winger - does his profile actually suit Man City right now?

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

The only drawback here is keeping one of the league's best attacking outlets happy when sharing minutes with others. Semenyo has never had to play a bit-part role at Bournemouth.

Clearly this move makes a lot of sense; Semenyo's direct threat and delivery coupled with the elite-level finishing of Erling Haaland could be devastating. There is a but, though.

Man City seemed to have moved past their pacy winger era. By that I mean to say that Guardiola's latest evolution does not necessarily herald wide play in the way it used to - where attacks were built around the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

This version of City asks wide players to tuck inside, favouring the more technical type who can play intricate passes - like Rayan Cherki, as referenced above, and Phil Foden. Even Jeremy Doku is being asked to operate in more central zones this season.

Semenyo has so many attributes to thrive at a top Premier League club but his adaptability will likely be tested by Guardiola's ever-evolving methods at City, if indeed that is where he ends up.