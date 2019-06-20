Middlesbrough fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Jonathan Woodgate's reign as Middlesbrough manager begins with a trip to newly-promoted Luton Town on Friday August 2, which will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The former defender was appointed as Tony Pulis' replacement earlier this month and will be targeting a fast start against last season's League One winners in the Championship curtain-raiser.

Boro legend Woodgate takes his side to his former club Leeds United on Novemeber 30.

All the 2019/20 Championship fixtures

Find out more about Sky Sports

Middlesbrough are then scheduled to face Huddersfield Town at home on Boxing Day, travel to Preston on New Year's Day and finish their campaign with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

August

2: Luton (a) - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

10: Brentford (h)

17: Blackburn Rovers (a)

20: Wigan Athletic (h)

24: Millwall (h)

31: Bristol City (a)

September

14: Reading (h)

21: Cardiff City (a)

28: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

October

1: Preston North End (h)

5: Birmingham City (a)

19: West Bromwich Albion (h)

23: Huddersfield Town (a)

26: Fulham (h)

November

2: Derby County (a)

9: Queens Park Rangers (a)

23: Hull City (h)

27: Barnsley (h)

30: Leeds United (a)

December

7: Charlton Athletic (h)

10: Nottingham Forest (a)

14: Swansea City (a)

21: Stoke City (h)

26: Huddersfield Town (h)

29: West Bromwich Albion (a)

January

1: Preston North End (a)

11: Derby County (h)

18: Fulham (a)

25: Birmingham City (h)

February

1: Blackburn Rovers (h)

8: Brentford (a)

11: Wigan Athletic (a)

15: Luton Town (h)

22: Barnsley (a)

26: Leeds United (h)

29: Nottingham Forest (h)

March

7: Charlton Athletic (a)

14: Swansea City (h)

18: Stoke City (a)

21: Hull City (a)

April

4: Queens Park Rangers (h)

10: Millwall (a)

13: Bristol City (h)

18: Reading (a)

25: Cardiff City (h)

May

2: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

Follow the Sky Bet EFL with Sky Sports

The 2019/20 EFL season will be Sky Sports' biggest yet. Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

More games than ever before across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

In addition to EFL coverage across the Sky Sports Football channel, full rounds of midweek Sky Bet Championship fixtures will also be available via the Red Button.

Full coverage of midweek fixtures on Gillette Soccer Specials, featuring live clips and highlights.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches, plus a dedicated highlights show, also available On Demand.

Analysis from some of the biggest names in the game.

Find out more about Sky Sports

Key dates in the EFL season

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-5.

The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments. The League Two final will take place on Saturday May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25, respectively.

Take Your Seat for a bumper season, with more live Premier League games than ever before and the biggest EFL season yet. To upgrade ahead of the new term, click or tap here