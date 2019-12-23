Middlesbrough's team of the decade

Dani Ayala is in his seventh season with Middlesbrough

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Middlesbrough fan Rob Nichols from FMTTM Fanzine gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Darren Randolph

Was voted best goalkeeper in the Championship last season. Tremendous shot stopper.

Right-back: Emilio Nsue

A never-say-die crowd favourite who played a big part in promotion push to the Premier League.

Centre-back: Daniel Ayala

Has simply been our defensive rock through much of the past decade.

Centre-back: Ben Gibson

Burst through from the academy and just got better and better, embracing the Premier League as he went.

Left-back: George Friend

A bargain buy for just £100k from Doncaster, Friend is solid at the back but also an old fashioned, rampaging, over-lapping full-back with incredible stamina.

Defensive midfield: Grant Leadbitter & Adam Clayton

Established themselves as our midfield stoppers and grafters. Joint lynchpins of team under Aitor Karanka.

Right-midfield: Adama Traore

The most exciting player we have seen since Juninho. Explosive pace and power. Could destroy teams single-handedly.

Left-midfield: Albert Adomah

A player with vision and precision from either flank, also with an eye for a goal.

Attacking midfield: Gaston Ramirez

A match-winning No 10 with fantastic ability but sadly suspect loyalty to the club.

Striker: Patrick Bamford

Proved himself as a lethal goalscorer with feet or head during a loan spell from Chelsea and then as a permanent member of the squad from 2017 to 2018. Intelligent player and finisher.