Patrick Roberts: Middlesbrough in talks with Manchester City about loan for winger

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is currently on loan with Norwich City

Middlesbrough are in talks with Manchester City over a loan for winger Patrick Roberts.

The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan with Norwich but is expected to be recalled and immediately loaned to Championship side Middlesbrough before the weekend.

Roberts has not started a game yet this season for Daniel Farke's side and it is understood Manchester City want the winger to play regular first-team football.

2:46 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Everton in the Premier League

Norwich boss Farke recently revealed Roberts could be leaving the club, saying: "Let's be honest Patrick was the fourth choice on the winger position and it could be we can do some business with him in the next hours or days."

Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate said following the 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day, that he was keen to bring Roberts to the Riverside Stadium during the January transfer window.

2:11 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Preston North End and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Preston North End and Middlesbrough

Woodgate said: "Let's see if we can get something done, nothing is done yet.

"He's a player I like. He's a very, very talented player."

Roberts, who spent two seasons on loan with Scottish champions Celtic after joining City from Fulham in 2015, was previously a target for Boro during the summer transfer window.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Norwich and Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Norwich and Crystal Palace in the Premier League

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.