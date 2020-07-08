Middlesbrough News

Middlesbrough's Djed Spence breaks nose during win at Millwall

Last Updated: 08/07/20 7:10pm

Djed Spence of Middlesbrough is challenged by Murray Wallace of Millwall during the game at The Den
Djed Spence of Middlesbrough is challenged by Murray Wallace of Millwall during the game at The Den

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed defender Djed Spence suffered a broken nose during Wednesday's 2-0 win at Millwall.

Spence picked up the injury in the first half at The Den but stayed on until the 83rd minute as Boro gave their survival hopes a huge boost.

"Djed had his nose smashed but I have not really looked into that," said Warnock.
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Middlesbrough.
"He was worried at half-time about his good looks!

"I said the best way to answer that is to get the win.

"You don't come to Millwall and mess around. You know you're going to be in a dogfight here and, if you don't, you might as well put the white flag up."

The win took Boro out of the Championship drop zone and up to 18th in the table.

