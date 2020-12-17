Yannick Bolasie: Middlesbrough hoping to sign Everton winger on loan in January

Middlesbrough are hoping to sign Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on loan in January.

Boro manager Neil Warnock worked with Bolasie during his time at Crystal Palace and believes the 31-year-old could play a key role in their bid for promotion.

Bolasie was in talks to join Middlesbrough on Deadline Day in October, but the deal broke down.

At the time, Bolasie said via his official Twitter account: "Disappointed the deal couldn't get done in time...signed & sent off, waited till 19.00 with real hope.

"From my end I know I was willing to give up a lot...all I wanna do is say thank you to Neil Warnock (appreciate you so much) and wish Middlesbrough all the best this season.

"But now my focus is back on Everton & continuing to work hard every day like I have been & if I'm called upon I'll be ready to do whatever is necessary. Real ones know I speak from the heart nothing more nothing less."

Image: Bolasie scored once in 14 league appearances while at Sporting Lisbon last season

Bolasie is one of a number of January targets for Warnock, who may have additional funds available if he cuts short Patrick Roberts' loan deal from Manchester City.

The DR Congo international has since not featured for Everton this season and is not considered part of manager Carlo Ancelotti's first-team plans.

Bolasie joined Everton from Palace for £25m in August 2016, but suffered a serious knee injury less than four months later.

Image: Neil Warnock is hopeful of securing a deal for Bolasie

He has featured just 32 times for Everton in four years, with his last appearance for the club coming back in May 2018.

Bolasie has spent the past two seasons out on loan, having spells with Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon.