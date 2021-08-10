Sol Bamba: Middlesbrough sign former Cardiff defender in player-coach role

Sol Bamba has joined Middlesbrough on a one-year deal in a player-coach role, having recovered from cancer in May.

The defender underwent treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year and has been training with Boro this summer after being released by fellow Championship side Cardiff at the end of his contract last season.

Bamba, 36, is reunited with Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock, who he played under as Bluebirds captain when they won promotion from the Championship in 2018.

"Initially Sol had asked if he could come and train with us, and I was more than happy. He's a great lad to have around," Warnock said of Bamba, who helped out with academy coaching duties at Boro earlier in the summer.

"When we were away in Cornwall he was at Rockliffe and helped with the U23s and U18s, and everyone was really impressed with him.

"I have to be honest, I didn't expect him to look as sharp as he has done after everything he's been through, but he's done remarkably well.

"At the moment the priority for him is to concentrate on his fitness and being in the squad, but we want him to be involved with the U23s as well. I feel he's just the type of person we need to be involved with that age group.

"He has bags of experience and he will be a real asset for us both on and off the pitch. I'm delighted to have him on board."

Bamba, capped 46 times by Ivory Coast, has made over 400 career appearances and featured in Middlesbrough's pre-season games against York and Rotherham.

Boro visit Blackpool in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday before hosting Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.