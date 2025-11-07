Next Wolves manager: Middlesbrough cancel Rob Edwards press conference amid Molineux interest

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards did not take training on Friday morning amid interest from Wolves.

Boro also cancelled Edwards' pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Birmingham on Saturday. Edwards was due to face the media at 1.30pm but that did not take place.

The cancellation comes after Boro rejected an approach from Wolves on Thursday seeking permission to speak to the former Luton boss.

Sky Sports News reported Edwards was a candidate for the Wolves role after Vitor Pereira was sacked on November 2 following a 10-game winless start to the Premier League season.

He has been among several names under consideration - and is now seen as the favoured candidate at Molineux.

The Middlesbrough boss has a history with Wolves, having made over 100 appearances for them during his time there as a player from 2004 to 2008.

He was also part of the club's coaching staff, working with the U18s in 2014 before being promoted to a coaching role with the first team in 2015.

He would return to the club after a short spell away to become head coach of the U23s in 2019, a position he held before joining Forest Green Rovers in 2021.

Edwards replaced Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough in the summer, and has led them to third place in the Championship.

Image: Rob Edwards took up a first-team coaching role at Wolves in 2015

When previously asked about becoming Pereira's successor at Molineux, he claimed that he was fully focused on his job at the Riverside Stadium.

"You know my links to the club [Wolves]," Edwards said. "But my full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around.

"Speculation is hard for me to comment about. We've done a decent job so far.

"It's all speculation anyway. I never get drawn on stuff that's all hypothetical and I don't want to get drawn on that.

"I love being Middlesbrough manager and that's what I want to think about.

"All I can say is I've not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It's all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about."

Wolves previously held talks with former manager Gary O'Neil over returning to the club, but he opted to pull himself out of the race citing a timing issue.