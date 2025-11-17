Middlesbrough manager search: Hammarby IF head coach Kim Hellberg on Championship club's radar amid Swansea interest

Middlesbrough are showing interest in Hammarby head coach Kim Hellberg - putting his move to Swansea City in doubt.

Hellberg had been in London towards the end of last week having discussions with the Swansea hierarchy.

But Boro are now actively pursuing the 37-year-old, who is one of the most highly regarded young coaches from Scandinavia.

Swansea made Hellberg their number one target after they sacked head coach Alan Sheehan last week.

They are one of four Championship clubs looking for a new head coach including Norwich, Southampton and Boro, who lost Rob Edwards to Wolves last week.

Hammarby granted permission for Hellberg to travel to the UK for talks with clubs, but also offered him a new deal in the hope he would stay.

Norwich also spoke to Hellberg briefly. He has one year left on his contract with the Swedish club.

Adi Viveash is currently in interim charge and preparing Middlesbrough for Saturday's Championship game against Oxford.

Who is Kim Hellberg?

Analysis by Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas:

"Kim Hellberg is one of the most highly-regarded young coaches in Sweden who has been impressing other clubs, including in England, for a while. Swansea actually spoke to the 37-year-old before they appointed Alan Sheehan.

"He took Hammarby to second in the Swedish top flight in the 2025 campaign. Hammarby wanted to keep him and had planned to offer him an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

"He is known for having brought through a lot young players and developed them at Hammarby, including some that have been sold on and made the club money.

"His team are also known for their exciting, attacking way of playing. They scored the most goals in Allsvenskan (60) this past season and had the highest expected goals for (xGF) in the division with 1.97 per game.

"They'll play a Champions League qualifier next season, but most likely without Hellberg at the helm."