Slavisa Jokanovic says he has no regrets over tactics in Manchester City defeat

Slavisa Jokanovic has no regrets about trying to go toe to toe with Manchester City in Fulham's 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Leroy Sane took just 90 seconds to score on his first start of the season as City had too much for the naive Londoners, who tried to defend high up the pitch and press the hosts where possible.

David Silva scored on his 350th appearance for the club. It was a goal that started from goalkeeper Ederson and his defenders who played through Fulham's high-press, which opened the space for City to attack. It culminated in a 40-pass move that ended with Silva's goal.

The 3-0 scoreline flattered Fulham, who were let off the hook by City as Pep Guardiola's side were very wasteful in front of goal.

Despite the convincing defeat, Jokanovic wants his team to continue to play in an attacking manner.

"This is how we want to play," he said.

"I've seen many teams that want to attack and still lose to City. I've also seen teams sit back and lose the game too. We believe our style is the better choice for us to play. We believe we can create chances. We showed some shyness today, like we didn't want to hurt them."

City have now won 18 of their last 20 Premier League home games and Jokanovic was impressed with their quality.

"It's tough - it's not easy playing City," he said.

"They played well and showed their quality. They are fighting for different targets to us. We start both halves with big mistakes. We had some possession of the ball and chances but we didn't create chances to win any points."