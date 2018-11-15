Claudio Ranieri takes first training session as new Fulham manager
Last Updated: 15/11/18 1:19pm
Claudio Ranieri has taken his first training session since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic as Fulham manager on Wednesday.
Ranieri met the squad for the first time at the club's Motspur Park training ground on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after his surprise appointment.
The Italian takes over a team in disarray, bottom of the Premier League following six straight defeats and a goal difference of -20 after just 12 games.
The 67-year-old, who led Leicester to the title in 2016, was reportedly Fulham's fourth choice to replace Jokanovic, after Arsene Wenger, Leonardo Jardim and Andre Villas-Boas turned the job down.
Scott Parker, who became part of Jokanovic's backroom staff in July, is likely to remain as part of Ranieri's backroom team. Ranieri signed former midfielder Parker while at Chelsea in 2004.
It will not be an easy start for Ranieri and his side with trips to Chelsea (December 2) and Manchester United (December 8) looming.