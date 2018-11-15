Claudio Ranieri takes first training session as new Fulham manager

Claudio Ranieri walks out for his first training session as Fulham manager (pic: Fulham FC)

Claudio Ranieri has taken his first training session since replacing Slavisa Jokanovic as Fulham manager on Wednesday.

Ranieri met the squad for the first time at the club's Motspur Park training ground on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after his surprise appointment.

Ranieri meets centre-back Alfie Mawson (pic: Fulham FC)

The Italian takes over a team in disarray, bottom of the Premier League following six straight defeats and a goal difference of -20 after just 12 games.

Ranieri gets his message across in his first training session (pic: Fulham FC)

The 67-year-old, who led Leicester to the title in 2016, was reportedly Fulham's fourth choice to replace Jokanovic, after Arsene Wenger, Leonardo Jardim and Andre Villas-Boas turned the job down.

Scott Parker, who became part of Jokanovic's backroom staff in July, is likely to remain as part of Ranieri's backroom team. Ranieri signed former midfielder Parker while at Chelsea in 2004.

Scott Parker will retain his place on Fulham's backroom staff (pic: Fulham FC)

It will not be an easy start for Ranieri and his side with trips to Chelsea (December 2) and Manchester United (December 8) looming.