Claudio Ranieri believes Fulham are improving despite sitting bottom of Premier League

Claudio Ranieri believes his Fulham side are improving despite sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

Fulham lost 2-0 to west London rivals Chelsea on Derby Day in Ranieri's second game in charge of the Premier League club, having replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

The Italian has now registered one win and one loss with the Cottagers at the foot of the table on eight points.

And even though Fulham fell to defeat on Ranieri's return to Stamford Bridge, he is optimistic about what the future holds for his side this season.

"We made a mistake for the first goal and then in the second half we played much better," he told Sky Sports.

"We created some chances and, of course, when you play against a big champion it's something we had to do. We are improving. It's a positive step but, of course, we have to react immediately.

"I am feeling good because the second half we created good problems for Chelsea and now we have to continue in this way.

"I have to change, to improve and work hard. I have very good players and I am very convinced we can do something good this season."

Fulham host Ranieri's former club Leicester City on Wednesday night and Ranieri believes it is an important game for his side to take all three points from as they look to climb up the table.

He added: "It's a very emotional game but it's very important for us to make a point. I am positive we [will] have a very good reaction and I'm sure we will play well."