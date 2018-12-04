Claudio Ranieri says memories of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Leicester achievements will remain

1:05 Claudio Ranieri says the Leicester 'fairy tale' is over following the death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Claudio Ranieri says the Leicester 'fairy tale' is over following the death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has expressed his sadness over Leicester's "fairy-tale" ending when owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died.

Ranieri masterminded Leicester's 5,000-1 Premier League title success in 2015-16 but was sacked nine months later in February 2017.

Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people killed in October when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near the King Power Stadium.

The Premier League is the only major-league title Ranieri has won in his 32-year managerial career

Before facing the Foxes for the first time since he left Leicester, Ranieri told a press conference on Tuesday: "I think we spoke a lot about the fairy tale.

"Now the chairman, Vichai, has died the fairy tale has finished but the memories remain and the achievement.

"I am very sad for what happened and we have to continue in our life."

Ranieri is anticipated to receive a rapturous reception from the visiting Leicester fans for his third match in charge of Fulham.

Fulham lost 2-0 at Chelsea on Sunday in Ranieri's second game in charge

The 67-year-old Italian said: "It will be very strange. Very emotional moment, but it's OK. That is football. It will be a good moment, for sure, but after we have to win."

Ranieri was encouraged by Fulham's performance against Chelsea, despite the loss.

He added: "I showed my players what we did well. We made some mistakes but it's important to continue and watch on the TV what is wrong and improve during the training.

"Slowly, slowly, I'm sure we clean everything."