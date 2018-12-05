Claudio Ranieri pleased with Fulham's point against Leicester

1:50 Claudio Ranieri admits Fulham's 1-1 draw with Leicester was the right result and says he is pleased with the point Claudio Ranieri admits Fulham's 1-1 draw with Leicester was the right result and says he is pleased with the point

Claudio Ranieri felt Fulham's 1-1 draw with Leicester at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night was the right result.

Aboubakar Kamara's first Premier League goal was cancelled out by James Maddison in the second half as Fulham remain in the relegation zone.

Ranieri has registered one win in his three matches in charge of the west London club, and he believes a draw against his old side was fair on the balance of play.

"I am pleased with a point because I think the draw is right; they had two great chances at the beginning," he told Sky Sports.

"The second half was much better for us at the beginning. We score a goal and the match was in our hands but Leicester reacted very well.

"They scored a goal and at 1-0 we had two chances to score again. If I remember well they had three great chances to win the match. At the end we had the chance with Denis Odoi to score a goal, so in the end it was the right result."

It had been approaching two years since Ranieri had been sacked by Leicester, where he is regardless fondly remembered for overseeing the club's and his greatest personal success, and his familiarity with their players also came as his name was chanted by both sets of fans.

He added: "It was a very emotional match this evening for me with both the Leicester fans and Fulham fans singing my name.

"(But) the emotion is just at the beginning. When the game started, I was concentrating on my team.I said hello to some players. I was so concentrated on my job."