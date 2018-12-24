Claudio Ranieri admits Fulham need points but not only at Craven Cottage

Claudio Ranieri says he isn't surprised by how Wolves have fared in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Claudio Ranieri says he would love Fulham to make Craven Cottage a fortress as they battle to maintain their Premier League status, but his immediate priority is to pick up points.

Fulham host Wolves on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports, before another home game against fellow strugglers Huddersfield on Saturday is followed by a trip to face Unai Emery's Arsenal on January 1.

Ranieri, whose side will spend Christmas bottom of the league, has picked up four points from his three home games in charge so far but the Italian says where his side win points is of little significance in the short term.

"I would like to get more points at home because in front of our fans they deserve it," Ranieri said.

"But in this moment wherever I can get points is not important. Getting points is more important than where."

After the club's goalless draw against Newcastle on Saturday, Ranieri stressed his belief Fulham would avoid relegation and the vastly experienced Italian says their fans can provide a boost as they strive to move away from danger.

"Our fans are very close to us and they believe," he added.

Highlights from Newcastle's 0-0 draw against Fulham in the Premier League.

"If I believe, they believe. If they believe they strengthen everything. We try to transmit to them our strength.

"We feel our fans are behind us. It is important. They fight a lot to get back into the Premier League. That is important for us, for them, for everybody."

Wolves were also promoted to the Premier League last season but, while the Cottagers have failed to impress, their opponents have earned plaudits under the leadership of Nuno Espirito Santo.

"[Under] Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves are working very well. He has created a very good team," Ranieri said.

"They play well - well done to him. I am not surprised because I know [Santo]. I follow him and his teams. I know he is a very good manager."

Nuno Espirito Santo is a former Valencia manager, like Claudio Ranieri

Asked why both clubs had enjoyed contrasting success in the opening half of the season, Ranieri was pragmatic about why Fulham hadn't been able to kick on following their return to the top flight for the first time in four years.

"It is life. It is football. Football is fantastic for this reason," he said.

"There are teams stronger than others but you can never say a victory is sure for one team."