Aboubakar Kamara disrespected us all, says Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri blasted Aboubakar Kamara for showing a lack of respect after the forward disobeyed team orders in their win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

With the relegation six-pointer entering its final 10 minutes still goalless at Craven Cottage, the home side were awarded a spot kick when Chris Lowe was judged to have handled Kamara's shot in the box.

However, following a dispute over who should take the penalty, with the Frenchman winning the argument, the substitute then saw his weak effort easily saved by Lossl, diving to his left.

The manager, though, was unimpressed with his player's actions, claiming it was Aleksandar Mitrovic who should have taken the spot kick.

"The man who should shoot the penalty is Mitrovic, and Kamara did not respect me, the club, the team-mates, the crowd, anybody," said the Italian.

"He take the ball and want to shoot the ball, it is unbelievable. I want to kill him."

Luckily for Kamara, Mitrovic was on hand to drill home an injury-time winner to spare his team-mate's blushes, much to Ranieri's relief.

"It was the right moment to score a goal just at the end of the match, it was important for us these three points and it give us a lot of satisfaction for the fight that we did," he said.

"But now we have to think about Arsenal and the other matches."

Aboubakar Kamara (right) and Aleksandar Mitrovic argue over who should take Fulham's late penalty

Overall, though, the Fulham boss thought his team were worth the three points that saw them move up to 18th in the Premier League and just one point from safety.

"We wanted to win, but I knew it was a difficult match because Huddersfield play with the long ball and play for the second ball and play counterattack," he said.

"But we close very well all the space and the first half was difficult for us to find the solution to go through the middle, because when they press we had to play one, two touches and go straight away.

"But in the first half we lost a lot of balls, the second half was much better and we created a lot of chances and put them under pressure.

"We miss a penalty, but in the end I think we deserved to win."