Scott Parker says Fulham's Premier League survival bid is not 'mission impossible'

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker believes his side can still achieve Premier League survival, saying it is not "mission impossible".

Parker's side are currently ten points adrift of safety with nine games remaining and face tough fixtures in March, hosting second-placed Liverpool and travelling to leaders Manchester City, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Before that, however, Fulham face a trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester in what will be Parker's first away match in charge and Rodgers' first home game at the helm.

"It's not mission impossible, I'll be sitting here lying if I said it was easy but while there's realism we'll give it a go," Parker said.

"When you're in this position every game is must win. It's a tough game and we're looking forward to it but we understand the predicament we're in.

"There's a real focus and effort to try and unite the club and bring the fans closer to the players, that message stays the same but we also understand we're in a job where we have to win.

"At the moment it's easy to motivate [the players]. I have to change the focus from being relegated, spending a lot of money, that's not my focus.

"My focus is do your best, give as much as you can every game, and I know the football will come from that."

Parker was handed the Fulham reins on a temporary basis until the end of the season after Claudio Ranieri was dismissed last week and suffered a narrow loss to west London rivals Chelsea in his first game on Sunday.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Stuart Gray and Matt Wells had joined Parker's backroom team, with Mills arriving from Tottenham.

"[There was] real heart and determination [against Chelsea]," Parker added. "That message stays the same. It's a foundation, this year at times we haven't backed our performances.

"I never doubted on Sunday we'd get that reaction, it was an easy job for me in that sense and the tough job comes when we're backing it up."