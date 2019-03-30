Fulham fans protest against ticket prices for Man City game

Fulham fans have protested against the club’s ticket prices, with the cheapest ticket on offer for their game against Manchester City reportedly costing £55.

Fans assembled in the vicinity of Craven Cottage several hours before the lunchtime kick-off against City as part of the #StopTheGreed campaign led by independent Fulham fans group Fulhamish.

The group are concerned that the club runs the risk of driving fans away with their individual match-ticket policy, even though the club's adult season-ticket prices for this season were among the cheapest in the Premier League.

A giant banner emblazoned with the slogan #StopTheGreed was on display outside the ground before the match, while 10,000 flyers were also distributed by supporters.

The flyers were held aloft by fans inside the stadium in the 55th minute of the game, which was televised live on Sky Sports. Fans also began chanting 'stop the greed'.

Fulham, who face relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, lost 2-0 to Pep Guardiola's quadruple-chasing side.

Fulham have been approached for a comment about the protest.