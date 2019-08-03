Fulham probe allegation Cyrus Christie's sister was hit and racially abused

Cyrus Christie says his sister was hit and racially abused

Fulham are investigating an allegation that defender Cyrus Christie's sister was hit and racially abused by a fan during their 1-0 defeat to Barnsley on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland international tweeted after the game: "To the Fulham fan that decided to hit my sister at the game today and his wife who justified his action with racist remarks I hope you're proud of yourself and feel like a big man.

"You'll get what's coming to you. Regardless how you felt about the result your actions are shameful."

The Championship club said in a statement: "Fulham Football Club is investigating an incident which took place in the away end at the Barnsley v Fulham fixture this afternoon.

"Should the perpetrators be identified, the club will be taking the strongest possible action."

The club added that they are working with "the relevant authorities to investigate exactly what took place."