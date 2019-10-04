Fulham under Scott Parker: The Man City of the Championship?

Fulham have enjoyed a solid start to the season in the Sky Bet Championship

"It's no secret that I want to turn Fulham into the Manchester United of the south," said Mohamed Al Fayed in the early 2000s, around the time Jean Tigana's Cottagers swaggered into the Premier League.

Al Fayed's ambition was admirable but always a little unlikely. Nearly two decades on, though, Fulham are emulating a Manchester juggernaut again... only this time, it's City.

Fulham lie fifth in the table 10 games into the Championship season, although a win over Charlton on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Football - would put them top for at least a few hours. Results have been OK, but nothing more. It's the underlying numbers that show how Fulham are trying to play the Pep Guardiola way.

The possession kings

It starts with possession. Fulham averaged 69 per cent in their opening 10 games, including 84 per cent in a 4-0 hammering of Millwall. No team in England's top two divisions has enjoyed more of the ball. Fulham take care of the ball in a similar way to City, too - their 88 per cent passing accuracy is comfortably the second-highest in the top two leagues, and only narrowly lower than City's.

Passing stats in England's top two divisions this season Highest av. possession Best passing accuracy Lowest % of passes long Fulham 69 % Man City 89% Man City 7.2% Leeds 65% Fulham 88% Tottenham 8.7% Man City 63% Liverpool 83% Fulham 9.1% Liverpool 62% West Brom 82% Chelsea 9.3%

Fulham have settled into a 4-3-3 system with two playmakers in midfield ahead of a screener in front of the back four, a system remarkably similar to Man City's.

Fulham sit fifth with 18 points - not quite City levels of dominance, but it is their best start to a second-tier season since Tigana's side swept to the title with 101 points in 2000/01. And their attacking output is looking promotion standard. They are joint-top scorers with Preston, while only Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have worked goalkeepers and made chances from open play more often.

Fulham's attacking stats Championship rank Goals 18 =1st Goals from open play 15 1st Shots on target 52 2nd Chances from open play 101 2nd

If Fulham do have a problem going forward, it's an occasional lack of cutting edge. Guardiola's champions are ruthless; Scott Parker's side can hold onto the ball for the sake of it. City and Fulham average very similar numbers of passes per game, but City play much more in the opposition half and average almost twice as many touches in the opposition box.

Man City vs Fulham this season Average stats per game Man City Fulham Passes 643 644 Passes in op.. half 380 288 Passes/crosses into opp. box 37 27 Touches in opp. box 42 23 Passes by centre-backs 167 190

It might seem harsh to judge anyone by the standards of a team who've averaged 99 points a season in the Premier League since 2017 - but both of Fulham's promotions this century have been achieved with a certain style, so why not learn from the best?