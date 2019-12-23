Fulham's team of the decade

Aleksandar Mitrovic spearheads the Fulham team of the decade

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Fulham fan Chris Ramsey from Fulhamish Pod gives us their selection.

Goalkeeper: Mark Schwarzer

Despite his age, his experience and agility stood the test of time. A sublime shot stopper and a gentleman.

Right-back: John Paintsil

Paintsil's pre-match antics were iconic and was criminally underrated. He had stamina for days - a non-stop workhorse. Legend.

Centre-back: Aaron Hughes

He is not the tallest but his presence was pivotal. A mainstay for many years and very dependable.

Centre-back: Brede Hangeland

Hangeland is easily the greatest centre-half we have ever had. A dominant, no-nonsense enforcer at the back that held everything together. A hero.

Left-back: Matt Targett

Targett was only in our books for half a season but he shored up our left side manfully. Extremely studied in his trade and played a major role in our 2017/18 promotion campaign.

Right-midfield: Zoltan Gera

Gera was the reason I swapped Mercurials for Mundials as a youngster. A wizard along the flanks and an inspiration to all.

Central midfield: Danny Murphy

An inventive spark in the middle that left everything on the turf. Upped the standard. Not bad at penalties either.

Central midfield: Stefan Johansen

A hard working catalyst that loves to drive his opponents witless. An unsung hero in many respects.

Left-midfield: Clint Dempsey

Dempsey was vibrant, skilful and deadly. The best American export to hit the Premier League and a joy to watch. We will forget about his little tantrum before he left SW6, though.

Attacking midfield: Tom Cairney

Cairney has one of the sweetest left foots in the Championship. Composes rhythm and sets the tempo. He is the playmaker we rely on so dearly.

Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Without the lethal Serb, we'd be vastly mediocre. Such a natural-born finisher with a passion for Fulham. We are not worthy.