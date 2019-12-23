Fulham's team of the decade
See who a Fulham fan has selected as their club's team of the decade.
Last Updated: 23/12/19 2:00pm
We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.
Here, Fulham fan Chris Ramsey from Fulhamish Pod gives us their selection.
Goalkeeper: Mark Schwarzer
Despite his age, his experience and agility stood the test of time. A sublime shot stopper and a gentleman.
Right-back: John Paintsil
Paintsil's pre-match antics were iconic and was criminally underrated. He had stamina for days - a non-stop workhorse. Legend.
Centre-back: Aaron Hughes
He is not the tallest but his presence was pivotal. A mainstay for many years and very dependable.
Centre-back: Brede Hangeland
Hangeland is easily the greatest centre-half we have ever had. A dominant, no-nonsense enforcer at the back that held everything together. A hero.
Left-back: Matt Targett
Targett was only in our books for half a season but he shored up our left side manfully. Extremely studied in his trade and played a major role in our 2017/18 promotion campaign.
Right-midfield: Zoltan Gera
Gera was the reason I swapped Mercurials for Mundials as a youngster. A wizard along the flanks and an inspiration to all.
Central midfield: Danny Murphy
An inventive spark in the middle that left everything on the turf. Upped the standard. Not bad at penalties either.
Central midfield: Stefan Johansen
A hard working catalyst that loves to drive his opponents witless. An unsung hero in many respects.
Left-midfield: Clint Dempsey
Dempsey was vibrant, skilful and deadly. The best American export to hit the Premier League and a joy to watch. We will forget about his little tantrum before he left SW6, though.
Attacking midfield: Tom Cairney
Cairney has one of the sweetest left foots in the Championship. Composes rhythm and sets the tempo. He is the playmaker we rely on so dearly.
Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic
Without the lethal Serb, we'd be vastly mediocre. Such a natural-born finisher with a passion for Fulham. We are not worthy.