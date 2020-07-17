Fulham's Cyrus Christie wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for June

Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for June, receiving 49 per cent of the public vote.

With just five goals in 285 prior league games, Christie hardly rated as a threat when he stepped into the Fulham attack, but the sweetness of his low, 25-yard drive suggested otherwise.

Christie said: "I probably won't ever hit another one as clean! I do it quite a lot in training, I'm always working on it, so it was nice that it came off for once!

2:07 Nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for June Nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for June

"It was nice to get on the scoresheet, especially as it was the winner in a west London derby. It would have been nice if there were some fans there, though!

"That's the end the away fans would have been at as well so it would have been good, but it was more important to win the game."

Christie beat off competition from Luton Town's Harry Cornick and Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier.