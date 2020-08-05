Fulham must keep dressing room spirit after promotion, says Tom Cairney

Tom Cairney says Fulham must add Premier League-quality players to their squad this summer, but has warned the club against making the same mistakes as their previous spell in the top flight.

Fulham secured their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a 2-1 extra-time win over rivals Brentford on Tuesday.

Their previous spell in the top flight, during the 2018-19 season, saw them relegated after just one year despite spending around £100m in the transfer market.

Several of those big-money signings failed to impress, and Cairney told Sky Sports News: "We need to keep the dressing room and the team spirit together - I think we lost that a little bit too early the last time we went up.

"I think we've got to add quality. We've got to add Premier League players because it's a tough league. It's a different ball game. So hopefully we can learn a little bit from last time.

"The main objective is to stay in the league. We haven't got long to enjoy it really - I think the season starts next month, which is a bit scary. But I'm excited."

'Fulham should sign another No 9'

Fulham's promotion would not have been possible without the 26 goals scored by Championship Golden Boot winner Aleksandar Mitrovic, but that should not stop them signing a new striker, says their former left-back, says Paul Konchesky.

No other Fulham player reached double figures for goals this season and when asked by Sky Sports News where the side could be strengthened, Konchesky said: "Maybe another No 9.

"With Mitrovic, you can't just rely on him. He's scored a lot of goals but you can't just rely on that one person to score all your goals.

"Maybe he [Scott Parker] might bring in another centre-half. I know there's talk of Alfie Mawson leaving the club, so it might be one in, one out.

"But they'll know as a club where they need to strengthen and hopefully they've got the right recruitment staff to go and get their players."