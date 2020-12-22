Joachim Andersen: Fulham defender available for Boxing Day Southampton visit after ban overturned

Joachim Andersen was sent off during Fulham's 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Saturday after he was adjudged to have brought down Callum Wilson in the penalty area; Scott Parker hit out at VAR after referee Graham Scott used the technology to reach the decision and award a penalty

Tuesday 22 December 2020 18:00, UK

Scott Parker was left baffled by the decision to award Newcastle a penalty and send off Joachim Andersen calling it all a 'bit of a mess'

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen has had his one-match ban for a red card against Newcastle overturned.

The Denmark international was shown a straight red card during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle after he was adjudged to have brought down Callum Wilson in the penalty area.

Fulham manager Scott Parker hit out at VAR after referee Graham Scott used the technology to reach the decision and award a penalty, which Wilson converted.

Parker insisted the initial contact from Andersen happened outside the penalty area and accused Wilson of diving.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Fulham in the Premier League.

An independent commission accepted Fulham's claim of 'wrongful dismissal'.

Andersen will now be available for the Boxing Day visit of Southampton to Craven Cottage.

Fulham, who have drawn their last three matches, sit 18th in the Premier League.

