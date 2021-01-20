Fulham open to offers for Stefan Johansen, Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand

Fulham are listening to offers for Stefan Johansen, Maxime Le Marchand and Jean Michael Seri during the January transfer window.

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Fulham midfielder Johansen. The Norwegian international was not included in Scott Parker's Premier League squad for the first half of this season.

Johansen, 30, has made 142 appearances for the club since arriving from Celtic in 2016, he is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2022.

The midfielder spent the second half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at West Brom but returned ahead of the following season and played 33 times in the Championship as Fulham won promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Image: Jean Michael Seri spent last season on loan at Galatasaray

Talks continue between Fulham and Galatasaray over the possibility of a loan deal for midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

A move would see the 29-year-old central midfielder join the Turkish club on loan for a second time, with Seri having played 37 times for the Super Lig side while he was there last season.

Seri's contract expires in the summer of 2022, he has the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Image: Maxime Le Marchand played 12 times for Fulham last season but has made just two appearances under Scott Parker so far this term

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 club Nice want defender Maxime Le Marchand to return to the Allianz Riviera.

Fulham signed Le Marchand from the French side in July 2018 and the centre-back has featured just twice in the top flight so far this season.

Le Marchand also has a year and a half remaining on his current contract at Fulham.

Fulham, who are 18th and four points from safety in the Premier League, play Manchester United (January 20), Burnley in the FA Cup (January 24), Brighton (January 27), and West Brom (January 30) before the end of the month.

