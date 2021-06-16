Scott Parker: Fulham in talks with head coach over his future as Bournemouth monitor his availability

Fulham are in talks with head coach Scott Parker over his future as fellow Championship club Bournemouth monitor his availability.

Bournemouth, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-offs last season, are keen to speak to Parker about becoming their head coach.

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last season, in Parker's second full campaign in permanent charge of the club.

Any potential move for Parker is complicated by compensation and severance pay, with the former Fulham midfielder under contract at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2023.

A club would avoid a compensation payout if Parker was sacked or resigned from his position, which he has held since 2019. If he resigned, he would forgo the severance pay he would be due from Fulham.

A third alternative would be a mutual parting of ways whereby Fulham would not pay Parker his full severance pay but a portion of it instead.

1:39 Dharmesh Sheth reports Bournemouth are monitoring the future of Fulham boss Scott Parker as the Cherries continue their search for a new manager

Bournemouth are currently looking for a new boss with former Tottenham defender Jonathan Woodgate only being placed in temporary charge until the end of the season after the sacking of Jason Tindall in February.

But with Woodgate's contract set to expire on June 30, he admitted he was unsure what his future held after Bournemouth's play-off defeat to Brentford, saying: "It's been a crazy few months - at the end of the day it's not my decision."

If Parker was available, Bournemouth would be keen to speak to him and have been monitoring him and his progress as a head coach for a number of years.