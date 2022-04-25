Neeskens Kebano shared screenshots of racist messages he received on Instagram after Fulham's defeat to Sheffield United in December; the abuse was reported, but the Metropolitan Police says no arrests have been made and the investigation is now closed; Instagram also took no action

Neeskens Kebano: Police investigation into online racist abuse of Fulham winger closed with no action taken

The Metropolitan Police has closed an investigation into online racist abuse sent to Neeskens Kebano, the Fulham winger, with no action being taken.

Kebano was subjected to the abuse, which included racist words and emojis, on Instagram following Fulham's 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on December 20, 2021.

Fulham reported the abuse to the police and Kebano shared screenshots of the messages on his Instagram story, before adding: "Don't worry guys, I am fine, I just wanted to expose the guy. Things like that don't affect me at all. I know who are the real ones."

Sky Sports News has been told the Metropolitan Police has now closed its investigation but made no arrests.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "In December 2021, police were made aware of a report of malicious communications in relation to a social media post. Police made enquiries.

"There have been no arrests. Should any further information be received it will be assessed accordingly."

Instagram also said it was unable to take action against the offending user because they deleted their account at the time.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

