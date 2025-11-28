Marco Silva exclusive: Fulham boss discusses contract talks, January transfer window plans and personal milestones

The atmosphere at Fulham is different but the same questions surrounding Marco Silva's future remain.

The Cottagers have won two out of their last three outings in the Premier League, beating a struggling Wolves side and securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Sunderland last time out.

An upturn in form has had the same effect on the mood at the club.

Ahead of the next test, a trip to Tottenham on Saturday evening - live on Sky Sports - Silva dissected his way through the usual questions on Antonee Robinson's return to the pitch, the lack of a cutting edge in the final third and previewing the upcoming game, before a familiar topic was raised in the press room. His future at Craven Cottage.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, talks are ongoing between Silva and the club.

Sky Sports News reported that a three-year deal had been tabled to the Portuguese boss - but, as of now, there is no confirmation of an agreement being reached, a situation that has been the case for weeks.

Before the win over the Black Cats, Silva admitted he was "not an easy guy to deal with" when commenting on contract negotiations - possibly explaining the delay in agreeing to new terms.

They know how I love to be in this football club. I’m not an easy guy to deal with sometimes as I’m very ambitious. Almost after five years to keep the project going with the same person is a very good sign.

After venturing outside the press room and into a tucked-away studio at Fulham's Motspur Park training facility, Silva expanded on those comments.

"It is everything," he told Sky Sports when asked about whether the wider project at the club, rather than personal terms and wage demands, were at the forefront of his thinking during talks.

"Sometimes people think that the length and the financial things are most important. I am not going to be naïve and say they are not important, but other things are important too.

"Not just from my side. I am talking about the club, too. The club has a project, an idea and an ambition.

"When they present everything, it is not just about the length or contract situation. It is more about everything. Of course, from a manager's point of view, it is the same. You want to see everything and the next step.

"It is not very simple. We are very pleased with each other. The structure of the club, from owner to CEO, and the people around myself. Very good environment every day at the club."

Image: Fulham manager Marco Silva's contract expires at the end of the season

Silva: It is important we act in the winter window

One thing Silva was clear on was the need for investment in the January transfer window following a difficult summer.

The Fulham boss was open about his frustrations during the previous window and does not want a replication of that situation unfolding in the New Year, despite the winter window being notoriously difficult to operate in.

Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin were the two marquee signings but both arrived on Deadline Day. By that time, Fulham had already stuttered to start the season, going winless in their first three games.

An injury to striker Rodrigo Muniz, ruling him out until February after undergoing surgery, as well as losing Nigeria trio Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Chukwueze to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in late December, likely means incomings are non-negotiable from Silva's perspective.

Image: Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz has been ruled out until the New Year after undergoing surgery

"It is not just clear from my side but everyone in the club, what is necessary and what we are going to try and do in the next window," the Fulham boss continued.

"Let's see what we can do in the market because it will be important to act in the window.

"As I mentioned, we are preparing in the present. We have been speaking every single day. Myself, with the CEO of the club, it is clear.

"It is not just because of last summer. We have some injuries that create different scenarios and AFCON, we are going to lose three players."

200 up for Silva - 200 more on the cards?

It is important to note that despite the delay on a potential renewal, Silva has always been quick to point out how grateful he is for the interest shown by Fulham and regularly highlights what the club means to him.

The 48-year-old is now over four years into his reign at Craven Cottage, the longest stint at a club throughout his managerial career, and Saturday's meeting with Spurs will mark his 200th game at the helm.

Ahead of reaching that milestone, Silva continued: "I have to be proud of it. We have some good examples in the Premier League of the length and timing at a football club. Of course, I have to be proud of it. It is not easy in the business to have so much time.

"Even though it has been a long time, I don't feel like it has been a long time. I feel that the time has passed so quickly, which is a good sign. It is a sign we came every day with a smile on our face. We are ready for the next times."

Two hundred games equate to upwards of 18,000 minutes of football on the touchline. Whether there are 18,000 more remains to be seen, but for now, Silva is fully focused on the next 90 against Spurs on Saturday.

