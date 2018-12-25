Samy Morsy signs Wigan contract until 2021

Wigan Athletic captain Sam Morsy has extended his contract until 2021.

Morsy, who recently passed a century of appearances for Wigan, led the side to the Sky Bet League One title last season, taking them back to the second-tier of English football.

In a statement, Morsy said: "I am really pleased; it has been ongoing since the summer but with the change of ownership these things can take a little bit longer.

1:21 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Birmingham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan and Birmingham.

"I want to be a part of what the manager is trying to do here and with the new ownership I hope we can go from strength to strength.

"There was never any doubt in my mind because the manager wanted me to stay, the coaching staff trust me and there are a great set of players here - hopefully we can kick on now."

Speaking about Morsy's new contract, manager Paul Cook said: "Samy is a really important player for the club and I know our supporters will be really pleased with this news.

"I have known Samy for a long time and his appetite to learn and better himself every day is second to none.

"He has deserved everything he has got in terms of his place at the World Cup last summer and now his new contract here at Wigan."