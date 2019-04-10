WATCH: Wigan goalkeeper Christian Walton's error sparks Hull comeback

0:27 Christian Walton fumbled a tame shot from Kamil Grosicki to present Fraizer Campbell with an unmissable scoring opportunity Christian Walton fumbled a tame shot from Kamil Grosicki to present Fraizer Campbell with an unmissable scoring opportunity

Wigan goalkeeper Christian Walton's error gifted Fraizer Campbell a simple equaliser in the Latics' 2-1 defeat to Hull at the KCOM.

Paul Cook's men had taken a 1-0 lead into the break after Nick Powell's 41st-minute goal, but six minutes after the restart, a Kamil Grosicki volley caused all sorts of problems, leading to an eventual capitulation for the visitors.

Walton looked to have fallen on the Polish forward's shot from 20 yards, but, in fact, he had little control of the ball, spilling it a couple of yards in front of him and presenting former Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell the chance to take advantage.

Campbell made no mistake in snatching the opportunity, leaving the clearly-embarrassed stopper ruing his error, but it got worse for the struggling Latics, as Jordy De Wijs netted an 89th-minute winner to boost the Tigers' play-off hopes.