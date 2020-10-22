Wigan charged with misconduct by Football Association following Charlton defeat

Wigan players were frustrated after referee Ollie Yates turned down a penalty appeal during the 1-0 loss

Thursday 22 October 2020 13:16, UK

Image: Wigan have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association

Wigan have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after last weekend's defeat at Charlton.

The Latics' frustrations spilled over late in a 1-0 Sky Bet League One defeat at The Valley after referee Ollie Yates turned down a penalty appeal.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter feed read: "Wigan Athletic FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following its EFL League One fixture against Charlton Athletic FC on Saturday, October 17 2020.

"It is alleged that during the 83rd minute of the fixture, Wigan Athletic FC failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The club has until Monday, October 26 2020 to respond."

Charlton v Wigan 1:57
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton and Wigan

Wigan's players felt Lee Evans had been fouled in the penalty area before his shot hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced down close to the goal-line.

Latics striker Simon Garner had a 'goal' ruled out for a foul in the build-up before Charlton's Jake Forster-Caskey scored the only goal in the 65th minute.

Wigan had already had an earlier second-half penalty appeal waved away.

