Charlie Wyke: Wigan Athletic striker leaves hospital and says Leam Richardson helped save his life

Charlie Wyke says Wigan manager Leam Richardson saved his life by performing CPR after the striker suffered a cardiac arrest in training last week.

The 28-year-old, who has now left hospital, was training with the squad last Monday as part of their preparations for the League One match against Cambridge United and fell ill.

The forward was stabilised by Richardson, Wigan's club doctor Jonathan Tobin, and treated by their medical staff following his collapse before being taken to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan. He was then transferred to the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

Wigan have been in constant contact with Wyke since his collapse and the striker has issued an update on his condition.

He said: "First and foremost, I just want to stress my sincere appreciation to the Club's medical staff and the NHS staff who have cared for me after I was taken into hospital last week. In particular, I would like to mention Dr. Rob Cooper from the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital for everything he has done for me over the last week or so.

"I feel it's important to tell my story to our supporters and to the wider public, because my life has been saved by the actions of the gaffer [Leam Richardson] and the club doctor Jonathan Tobin, and my story may well save another life.

"As you are aware, I collapsed during training on Monday. I suffered a cardiac arrest and required CPR, and I am told it was only the quick response of the gaffer to initiate the resuscitation process and then the continuation from the Doc that saved my life. I will be forever grateful that due to their actions - and those of my teammates and other staff - I am here to talk to about the experience.

"Thankfully, just a few weeks ago, the training ground staff had received CPR training, which has clearly proven to be life-saving with the way in which the gaffer reacted to my collapse and initiated the CPR on the training pitch. I think that sends out a message of just how important it is that coaches and staff have that training.

"The support from my teammates over the last few days has been incredible; the gesture to celebrate with my shirt at Plymouth just goes to show what a top group of lads we have here at Wigan. I've heard the fans singing my name when I've been watching the games from hospital too, which has been amazing to hear - I'm really thankful for that support.

"I have received thousands of messages from supporters of all of the Clubs I have played for, the wider football community and beyond, and the well-wishes have meant the world to me and my family. It was a real boost for me to see the photo of my former teammates at Sunderland wishing me well - a class touch from a great set of lads.

"I'm looking forward to going home to my son, partner and friends and family for the next few days.

"I can't wait to get back to the training ground next week to see the lads, where I will start some light training that begins the process of hopefully being able to get back to full training with the team next year.

"Thank you for all of the support. Charlie".

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.