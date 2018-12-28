Sheffield United sign Kieran Dowell from Everton on loan

Sheffield United have signed Everton youngster Kieran Dowell on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is considered one of Everton's brightest prospects.

Dowell, a graduate from the Blues' Academy, has made two appearances this season, starting both of Everton's Carabao Cup ties against Rotherham United and Southampton.

He spent last season in the Championship on loan at Nottingham Forest, scoring 10 goals in 40 appearances, and is now set to return to the second tier with the Blades.

Chris Wilder's side are fourth in the table, 10 points behind pace-setters Leeds and seven points off Norwich who occupy the second automatic promotion place.