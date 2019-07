Sheffield United sign Callum Robinson for club-record fee from Preston

Callum Robinson had two spells at Preston first on loan before signing in 2016

Callum Robinson has signed for Sheffield United for a club-record fee from Preston.

United say they have paid a substantial undisclosed fee to land Republic of Ireland international.

It's the second time they have broke their transfer record following Luke Freeman's arrival from QPR earlier this month.

More to follow.