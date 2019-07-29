Sheffield United monitor legal battle over Mechelen goalkeeper Michael Verrips

Michael Verrips won the Belgian cup with Mechelen last season

Sheffield United are continuing to monitor a legal battle in Belgium before making any potential move for Mechelen goalkeeper Michael Verrips.

The Belgian cup winner is in the UK and was in the stands at Oakwell on Saturday as United beat Barnsley 4-1 in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the Dutch-born 'keeper believe his contract is now null and void after Mechelen club directors were found guilty of match-fixing.

In a statement last week, Verrips confirmed he believed he was now a free agent, saying: "Under Belgian law, I am now a player who is free to join any club."

With just 10 days of the summer window remaining, Blades manager Chris Wilder will be keen to strengthen competition for the number one jersey following the return on loan of Dean Henderson.

Dean Henderson is back on loan at Bramall Lane

However, Mechelen believe the player remains theirs - and that any club signing him risks a future transfer ban.