Chris Wilder hopes for resolution to Sheffield United co-owners dispute

0:53 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club will be united off the pitch once the High Court resolves an ownership dispute between the club's co-owners Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club will be united off the pitch once the High Court resolves an ownership dispute between the club's co-owners

Chris Wilder hopes the long-running court case between Sheffield United’s co-owners does not go to appeal because the club needs to be "united" both on and off the pitch.

The failure to find a resolution between Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah, who have been in business together since 2013, over who should take sole control led to a five-week-long hearing at the High Court earlier this summer.

Wilder, who led the Blades back to the Premier League last season, insists that a permanent owner is needed to help the club continue its progression, with a ruling expected on Monday.

"I think everyone does. I should imagine both the owners do. They want it settled," Wilder said, when asked about his determination for the case to be resolved.

A ruling is expected on the High Court case between Kevin McCabe (left) and Prince Abdullah on Monday

"It is disappointing it has come to this from their point of view more than anybody.

"We have coped with it, we have not used it as an excuse. There is no reason to use it as an excuse.

"When I have asked to be backed I have been. When I have pushed in order to improve the football club on and off the pitch, they have supported me in their ways.

It is disappointing it has come to this from their point of view more than anybody. Chris Wilder

"For a club to really move forward it has to be united on the pitch, which it obviously is, but as well off the pitch. It is something that needs to be settled and hopefully it will be on Monday."

In the High Court, McCabe was accused of being a liar and a bully, who ignored the Prince's representatives at Bramall Lane.

"The staff and from the football point of view have obviously coped with it very well. It has obviously been rumbling on for quite a while," Wilder said.

"From the owners' point of view, I have been pretty consistent in my outlook on it.

"Both of them I should imagine six years ago would have wanted the progression that has happened on the pitch, to get in the Premier League is a remarkable achievement, from that point of view.

Wilder led Sheffield United to promotion from the Championship last season

"But I should imagine six years ago they would not have envisaged it being this way in terms of going to High Court.

"I am an employer of the football club and my job is to manage the football club and the football side. It hasn't been ideal obviously."

In April, McCabe told Sky Sports News that if he wins full control, he will sell the club to a waiting consortium - which is based in the United States, Sky Sports News understands.

Sheffield United continue their first campaign back in the Premier League since 2007 against Southampton at Bramall Lane on Saturday.