Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United forward charged with drink-driving

Oli McBurnie was due to return to the Sheffield United squad against Arsenal

Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink driving after being arrested in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Sheffield United and Scotland striker will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on November 6.

McBurnie, a £17m club record summer signing, was due to return to the squad for the match against Arsenal on Monday night after recovering from a knee injury.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A 23-year-old Leeds man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with a drink-driving offence.

"Oliver McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday, October 18."

McBurnie has made 11 appearances for club and country this season and has scored one goal.