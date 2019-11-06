Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United forward to face March trial on drink-drive charge

Oli McBurnie will face trial next year after he denied drink-driving

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie will go on trial in March after he denied drink-driving.

The 23-year-old is accused of being one-and-a-half times over the limit when he was stopped by police in Garforth, West Yorkshire, in the early hours of October 18.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Jeremy Rosenberg, defending, told the court McBurnie, of Holly Bank, Garforth, says he had only had one drink before he was stopped while driving an Audi R8 sports car in Ninelands Lane.

The court heard he recorded a reading of 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Rosenberg said: "Mr McBurnie explains that he could not have drunk so much alcohol that it would have caused the reading to have found him over the limit. I believe it was only one drink."

McBurnie appeared in court wearing a black tie, white shirt and black coat.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality, and to enter his not guilty plea.

The Scotland international sat on a chair at the side of the court during the 30-minute hearing.

District Judge Richard Kitson granted unconditional bail until his trial, and told him: "Mr McBurnie, your trial has now been fixed for March 16 next year."

He told the footballer to bring his driving licence with him to court on the day of the trial, which is due to last one day.

McBurnie moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in August, and has scored one league goal so far this season.

The forward has also had stints at Barnsley, Bristol Rovers and Newport County.