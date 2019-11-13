Chris Wilder and Matt Fitzpatrick talk Sheffield United and take on putting challenge!

0:58 Watch Chris Wilder and Matt Fitzpatrick go head-to-head on the putting green then check out the full inteview on our You Tube channel... Watch Chris Wilder and Matt Fitzpatrick go head-to-head on the putting green then check out the full inteview on our You Tube channel...

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder took on golfer and Blades fan Matt Fitzpatrick in a putting challenge... but who came out on top?

Wilder, whose side sit fifth in the Premier League after an eye-catching start, caught up with the five-time European Tour winner at the pair's local Sheffield golf club to talk all things Blades as well as get competitive on the putting green.

The United boss lifts the lid on what he can learn from "the ultimate sport" of golf - and admits he wouldn't be mates with Fitzpatrick if he were a Sheffield Wednesday fan!

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, sets an ambitious season target for the Blades manager...

Watch the full 10-minute feature above or here on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.