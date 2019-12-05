Chris Basham: Sheffield United star's rise from Newcastle reject and fast food worker

0:48 Sheffield United's Chris Basham has revealed his journey from Newcastle reject to Premier League star, via a spell serving fast food Sheffield United's Chris Basham has revealed his journey from Newcastle reject to Premier League star, via a spell serving fast food

Chris Basham admits to having a point to prove as he prepares to face former club Newcastle for the first time since the "hurt" and embarrassment of being released at 16 years old.

Despite growing up as a Sunderland supporter, Basham came through the youth system of their local rivals until a letter arrived at his family home confirming he was no longer required.

The next two years saw Basham take up a job working in a fast food restaurant before being spotted by scouts from Bolton while playing regional football.

Chris Basham holds off the challenge of Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko

Basham, 31, went on to play in the Premier League for Bolton, Blackpool and now Sheffield United, but Thursday could be his first chance to line-up against Newcastle in a competitive fixture.

"Obviously you want to prove it to them in a good way because this is a kid they released," Basham said.

"It's hard when you're 16, you get released and your dad is reading a letter saying: 'you're done at Newcastle now son'. It was tough to take.

"It did hurt back in the day when I got released because it is a bit embarrassing in front of friends.

Basham has featured in all 14 of Sheffield United's Premier League games this season

"I thought I could get a contract. I was one of those young lads that were full of energy, but a bit smaller and not as developed as the other boys. I probably needed a bit more time so that's why I think it didn't happen.

"I went to McDonald's and worked there but it is all about an experience. To go from serving fast food, it's a big turn around and a dream come true playing in the Premier League.

"It's been a long road back to the Premier League and I couldn't be any happier at Sheffield United."

'We're ticking away well'

1:48 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says there will be 'no relaxing' in December, despite facing four of the Premier League's bottom seven

Thursday's game against Newcastle is the first in a run of four matches against teams below Sheffield United in the table.

Manager Chris Wilder has urged his side not to "take their foot off the gas" and Basham says the players are eager to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

"He (Wilder) wants us to go out and play like we have been, take confidence from playing the big sides and try and win these games," Basham said.

"The boys are full of confidence and there's an excitement and eagerness around the place to get out there and play again.

"We're ticking away really well at the moment and hopefully that carries on."