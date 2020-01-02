Sheffield United train in Stanley Park ahead of Liverpool game

Anfield's main stand looms in the background as Sheffield United train in Stanley Park

The Sheffield United squad took the unusual step of training in a local park ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Thursday night.

Chris Wilder's men were pictured going through their paces in Stanley Park on Thursday morning, hours before they kick off the new year against Jurgen Klopp's league leaders.

Stanley Park is famous for being the park separating Liverpool's Anfield stadium and Goodison Park, home of rivals Everton.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United gave Liverpool a tough game at Bramall Lane earlier this season when Georginio Wijnaldum's late winner denied them a point.

During the training session on Merseyside the Blades squad were given a healthy dose of reality when one local dog decided to use one of the training cones as a toilet.

Just trying to do an activation session in peace 🙄😂#SUFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/YCgPgp9LIo — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 2, 2020

United took 11 points from a possible 21 in December and Wilder will be hoping the dog's behaviour is not an omen as his team look to become the first to win a league game at Anfield since April 2017.