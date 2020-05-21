Sheffield United say Prince Abdullah remains their owner

Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud gained full control last September

Sheffield United have stated Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud remains their owner.

An announcement by Companies House on Thursday said Prince Abdullah ceased to be "a person with significant control" of the Premier League club on October 18, 2019.

The Prince gained full control of the club last September.

3:29 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club have put in a lot of hard work to get ready for the return of the Premier League Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club have put in a lot of hard work to get ready for the return of the Premier League

However, the Blades say there has been no change in ownership and expect Companies House to provide an update in the coming days.

A club statement read: "Sheffield United has received a number of questions in relation to filings with Companies House that were made today (Thursday, May 21 2020) by the club and its direct parent company, Blades Leisure Limited.

"The club confirms that there has been no change in ownership of the shares in either The Sheffield United Football Club Limited or Blades Leisure Limited.

"The filings at Companies House were made to allow Companies House to accurately reflect that ownership on the public record and not to disclose any change.

"Accordingly, HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud remains the ultimate owner and controller of Blades Leisure Limited and its subsidiary, The Sheffield United Football Club Limited.

"The club expects that the public record will be updated by Companies House to reflect the filings referred to above in the coming days."